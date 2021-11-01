Sharks remove 1 player from COVID list, add another

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks removed one of their seven players from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol but added another as they returned to practice. Forward Andrew Cogliano was taken off the list after missing Saturday’s game against Winnipeg and forward Kevin LaBanc went on it. The other six players who were placed on the list Saturday remain there, along with coach Bob Boughner. Those players are forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto; and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.