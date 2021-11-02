5 Eritrea women’s U-20 soccer players go missing in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Five players on the Eritrea women’s under-20 soccer team have gone missing from a hotel in Uganda during a regional tournament. The East and Central African soccer association says the players disappeared from the hotel in Jinja in southeastern Uganda and “the matter has been reported to the police.” Eritrea is due to play host Uganda in the East and Central African women’s under-20 championship on Wednesday. Eritrean athletes have often gone missing while with their teams at international sports events usually to escape an oppressive regime and forced military conscription in their home country.