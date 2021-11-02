Australia, Russia, Swiss win, Slovakia upsets US at BJK Cup

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has won a thrilling doubles match to upset the United States in their Group C tie at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague. Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova teamed up to beat the U.S. pair of CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-7 (5), 12-10 to give Slovakia a 2-1 win in their first meeting in the competition. In Group D, Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic won both singles matches on the way to a 3-0 win that eliminated Germany from the tournament. Russia has brought Canada to earth by winning 3-0. Australia also opened the finals on a winning note, beating Belgium 2-1.