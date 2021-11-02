Freeman fittingly pockets last out for Braves in WS clincher

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Freddie Freeman fittingly caught the last out for the Atlanta Braves as they won their first World Series championship since 1995. The longtime Braves star first baseman caught the throw from shortstop Dansby Swanson, then thrust both arms into the air and let out a scream. He tucked the baseball in his back pocket. Freeman also homered and had an RBI double in the 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6. The 32-year-old Freeman, last year’s NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, is about to become a free agent.