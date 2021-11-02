Patterson’s abrupt ending at TCU unimaginable not long ago

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati says the abrupt ending to Gary Patterson’s tenure as head coach was unimaginable not too long ago. Donati says in the end the Horned Frogs were no longer reaching the high expectations that had been built over Patterson’s 21 seasons as head coach. The Frogs are 3-5 after losing five of their last six games in what many anticipated being a bounce-back year. Donati said Tuesday that the search for a new coach to be finished by early December, if not sooner. Patterson and the school agreed Sunday to immediately part ways.