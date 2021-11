PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh senior guard Nike Sibande is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in an exhibition win over Gannon. Sibande injured the knee in the first half of the 89-64 win. An MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury. Sibande averaged 6.9 points for the Panthers last season after transferring from Miami (Ohio). Pitt opens the 2021-22 season against The Citadel on Nov. 9.