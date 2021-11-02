Strong field as PGA Tour goes from seaside course to another

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour goes from one vacation destination in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to another one in Mexico along the Gulf of Mexico. The difference between Bermuda and Mayakoba is the strength of field. The World Wide Technology Championship has its strongest field since it began in 2007. That includes Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. The field at El Camaleon features 10 players from the Ryder Cup. The PGA Tour Champions heads to Florida for the second of three postseason events. The European Tour spends a third week on the Iberian Peninsula.