After 2-year wait, Hungary to get Giro d’Italia start

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The 2022 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with three stages in Hungary as it was scheduled to do last year before the coronavirus pandemic. Giro organizers have outlined the first three stages and indicated that the rest of the route will be presented in instalments over the next week. The 2022 Giro will get underway with a road stage from Budapest to Visegrád on May 6. There will then be an individual time trial through Budapest on day two. Stage three is a 201-kilometer leg along Lake Balaton from Kaposvár to Balatonfüred. The Giro will have its first rest day on May 9 as the riders transfer to Italy.