Antonio, Bailey back on Jamaica roster for WCup qualifiers
By The Associated Press
West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey are back on Jamaica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the United States. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, made his Jamaica debut against Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5. He was on the initial roster for last month’s qualifiers but withdrew, citing travel and logistical difficulties.Bailey missed the October matches with a muscle injury.