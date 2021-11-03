Beckham excused from Browns practice, WR’s future in doubt

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was surprised — but not hurt — by a video posted by Odell Beckham Jr.’s father that has created a rift with the team and could lead to the wide receiver’s release. Beckham may be down to his final hours with the Browns, who are meeting with the star’s representatives to work out a resolution. Beckham was excused from practice, a day after Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the Pro Bowler. The Browns may have made up their minds about Beckham, but Mayfield hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation.