DiSarcina, Bones join Nationals coaching staff from Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gary DiSarcina will coach third base for the Washington Nationals, Eric Young Jr. will coach first base and Ricky Bones is the new bullpen coach as part of a revamped staff under manager Dave Martinez. DiSarcina and Bones come to Washington from the NL East rival New York Mets. Bones takes over for Henry Blanco, who shifts from bullpen coach to catching and strategy coach, a new role announced Wednesday by the Nationals. The club said last month it had hired Darnell Coles as their hitting coach. Staff members keeping their roles are bench coach Tim Bogar, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and pitching coach Jim Hickey.