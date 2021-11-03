Fritz upsets Rublev in straight sets at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Taylor Fritz saved the only break point he faced and converted the only break point he earned to upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the Paris Masters. The American is ranked 26th in the world and has been playing well in recent weeks. He beat Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells last month and reached the final of the St. Petersburg Open last week. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Pablo Carreno Busta both dropped out of contention for the ATP Finals by losing in the second round.