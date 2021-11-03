Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Grizzlies beat Nuggets — again

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth quarter burst by Memphis and the Grizzlies held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Wednesday night. Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton — who struggled Monday night against Memphis, going 1 for 8 from the field — had 26 points and seven assists and fueled a Denver push after a poor start.