Josh Allen, Josh Allen have different plans for 1st meeting

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen and Josh Allen have very different plans for their first meeting Sunday. Buffalo’s star quarterback simply wants to shake hands with his namesake before and after the game. Jacksonville’s standout defensive end would prefer a less formal and much more aggressive get-together — in the backfield. Jacksonville’s Allen says “that’s the goal.” The game featuring the unrelated Allens takes place at TIAA Bank Field when the Jaguars (1-6) host the Bills (5-2). It’s a matchup between two guys with identical first and last names selected in the exact position in consecutive NFL drafts.