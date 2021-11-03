Letruska carrying hopes of Mexico in Breeders’ Cup race

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Fausto Gutierrez is at his first Breeders’ Cup with the best horse he’s ever had in his stable. The trainer is expecting big things from Letruska. The 5-year-old mare is the early 8-5 favorite in the $2 million Distaff on Saturday at Del Mar. Letruska has won six of seven races this year, with her only loss by a head. Gutierrez is Mexico’s best-known trainer. Letruska began her racing career in Mexico, winning her first seven starts. She’ll be competing in the Breeders’ Cup about 40 miles north of the Mexican border, carrying her nation’s hopes with her.