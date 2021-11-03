Liverpool beats Atlético 2-0 to reach CL knockout rounds

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has eased into the Champions League knockout rounds by beating Atlético Madrid 2-0. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precision passes into the heart of the goalmouth set up Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané for simply taken goals in the first 21 minutes. The win lifted Liverpool seven points clear of second-place Porto in Group B with two rounds left. Atlético looked beaten even before going down to 10 men in the 36th minute. Defender Felipe was shown a straight red card for tripping Mané. Liverpool is now unbeaten in 16 games this season.