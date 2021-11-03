Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stayed in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by defeating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters. Novak Djokovic, has a lead of 800 points over Medvedev in the rankings and could clinch the year-end No. 1 this week depending on their respective results in Paris. Earlier, an injured Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match while trailing 4-2 against Australian opponent Alexei Popyrin.