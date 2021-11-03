Milan draws 1-1 against Porto to keep faint CL hopes alive

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has earned its first point of the Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Porto, although the result leaves the Italian club with only a slim chance of progressing to the next round. Luis Díaz netted an early opener for Porto and Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătărușanu kept his side in the match with a string of fine saves before an own goal from visiting defender Chancel Mbemba salvaged a draw for the Rossoneri. Milan remained bottom of Group B, eight points below leader Liverpool, which plays Atlético Madrid later. Porto moved to second.