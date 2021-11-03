Red Bull’s Perez heads home to adoring crowd in Mexico City

By JIM VERTUNO and CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

Sergio Perez always was the home favorite at the Mexican Grand Prix, even when he was stuck in the middle of the pack. Now the only Mexican driver in Formula One returns home in a Red Bull car that makes him a favorite to reach the podium and maybe even win. The season championship is a tight duel between Perez’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. But not driver will get louder cheers or more love from the crowd than Perez.