Saints’ Thomas out for season after setback; Hill practices

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas says he won’t play this season because of complications related to ankle surgery last summer. It’s the latest blow to a team that lost starting quarterback James Winston to a major knee injury last weekend. Saints coach Sean Payton says Thomas will need an additional procedure and the setback has nothing to do with the receiver’s work ethic or approach. Meanwhile reserve quarterback Taysom Hill is practicing for the first time since his concussion on Oct. 10. But Payton isn’t saying whether Hill or Trevor Siemian will start against Atlanta this Sunday.