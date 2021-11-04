Adaptable Saints take on Falcons with a new starting QB

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have learned this week that they’ll be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and top receiver Michael Thomas for the rest of the season. Yet New Orleans enters a Week 9 clash with Atlanta in the Superdome trying to move into a tie atop the NFC South with Tampa Bay. The Saints been juggling their roster with a few prominent players absent with injuries or for other reasons all season. Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith says Saints coach Sean Payton has proved he can adapt his scheme to the strengths of his roster and win in many ways.