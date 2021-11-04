Aiyuk shows progress for 49ers after ‘words’ with coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk needed a restart to his disappointing second season in the NFL when the San Francisco 49ers headed into their bye week. He was a no-show offensively early in the season but is coming off his best game of the year at Chicago with four catches for 45 yards, a 21-yard punt return that set up a TD and a key downfield block on a 39-yard run by Elijah Mitchell that helped seal the game. Aiyuk says a talk with the coaching staff before the bye week last month helped him move past the slow start.