By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Michael Andretti says last-minute “control issues” derailed his bid to buy the Alfa Romeo Formula One team from Sauber. The IndyCar team owner says he has not given up on his attempt to acquire a F1 team. He says had he gotten an F1 team, 21-year-old Colton Herta would have been the centerpiece of the organization.