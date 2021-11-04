BC coach Hafley wants to end QB shuffle against Hokies

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley has picked a winner in his quarterback competition. He’s just not saying who it is. After shuffling Dennis Grosel and Emmett Morehead in and out during last week’s 21-6 loss at Syracuse, Hafley said, “I’d like it to be one guy” against Virginia Tech. But it depends on how they play. BC has struggled at quarterback since Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec was knocked out in Week 2 with what is expected to be a season-ending wrist injury. Grosel led BC to wins over three non-Power 5 schools and Missouri before losing to a pair of ranked teams, Clemson and North Carolina State. After a third straight loss, to Louisville, Hafley went with a rotation against Syracuse last week.