Bertasio opens with 61 for a 4-shot lead at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Nino Bertasio has shot a 10-under 61 for the lowest European Tour round of his career to take a four-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters. The Italian had a bogey-free round and birdied six of the last seven holes at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Spaniard Adri Arnaus was in second place after a 65. He also was bogey-free for the day. Malaysian Gavin Green was third after a 66 that included an eagle and two bogeys. Padraig Harrington was among the six players tied for fourth another shot back.