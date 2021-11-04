Bills, Jaguars have changed plenty since 2017 playoff game

By The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills visit Jacksonville for the first time since a 10-7 loss to the Jaguars in the 2017 postseason. Both teams have gone through significant makeovers since, with the most obvious changes coming at quarterback. Buffalo went from Tyrod Taylor to star Josh Allen; Jacksonville went from Blake Bortles to rookie Trevor Lawrence, the top overall selection in this year’s draft. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer praised Buffalo’s revamped roster, calling it “one of the best builds in recent history.”