Both coming off tough losses, Browns and Bengals clash

The Cleveland Browns visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a critical AFC North matchup on Sunday. Both are coming off tough losses. The Bengals (5-3) blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to the previously 1-5 New York Jets last week 34-31. The Browns (4-4) dropped one to the Steelers 20-15. The division standings are tight, so every game against a divisional rival is critical as the season reaches the halfway point. Many eyes will be on the quarterbacks, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

