Buffalo kicker Bass credits grandmother for success

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass has quickly established himself as one of the Buffalo Bills’ more reliable and accurate kickers in just 18 months. He’s hit 16 of 17 field-goal attempts this season, including a 57-yarder in a 26-11 win over Miami last weekend. The field goal ranks as the third-longest in Highmark Stadium history, and fourth-longest overall by a Bills player. Bass credits his grandmother, Rebecca Lusk, for devoting countless hours to watch and help him practice in high school when she was battling breast cancer. Bass wears eye black over his left cheek before each game to honor her.