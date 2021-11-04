Djokovic and Zverev advances to Paris Masters quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out with an adductor injury. The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Taylor Fritz. Seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz rallied to beat Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to strengthen his chances of clinching a spot at the ATP Finals. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in an intense contest lasting 2 hours, 45 minutes and where Dimitrov saved two match points. In a later match defending champion Daniil Medvedev was to face Sebastian Korda