Fates are in the stars for midseason Titans-Rams showdown

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — News of Derrick Henry’s foot injury early this week removed some of the luster from the Tennessee Titans’ visit to Los Angeles for a prime-time clash between surging conference co-leaders. A few hours later, Von Miller’s trade to the Rams put a spotlight right back on a showdown between two teams that would love to meet again on the same SoFi Stadium field Feb. 13 in the Super Bowl. Although an ankle injury might slow him, Miller expects to debut for his new team when Los Angeles goes after its fifth straight victory in its only home game of November.