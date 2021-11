By MIKE FARRELL

Associated Press

The early favorites and top contenders in five Breeders’ Cup races on Day 1 at Del Mar, all of them for 2-year-olds. Among them are Averly Jane in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint and Jack Christopher in the $2 million Juvenile. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has the favorite in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf with Pizza Bianca.