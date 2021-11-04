Fields feeling more confident as other Bears return

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is feeling a higher sense of confidence because of his own recent play and also because he has some missing pieces back: his coach, Matt Nagy, and running back David Montgomery. The Bears began a three-week period when they can assess Montgomery to return from injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered against Detroit on Oct. 3. Montgomery could be activated this week to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Nagy returned to Halas Hall on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent a week away from the team, including watching the 33-22 loss to San Francisco on Sunday in quarantine at a hotel room.