Gardner, O’Day become free agents after declining options

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and reliever Darren O’Day became free agents after the players and New York declined 2022 options. Gardner, the last player on the team from its 2009 World Series title, hit .201 with five homers and 18 RBIs in the first half, then hit .239 with five homers and 21 RBIs in the second half. The 38-year-old outfielder agreed early in spring training to a $5.15 million, one-year contract that included a $2.3 million player option and a $7.15 million club option with a $1.15 million buyout.