Medvedev joins Zverev and Djokovic in Paris Masters quarters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev rallied to beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals. Medvedev converted his first match point on Korda’s 40th unforced error. Medvedev is vying with top-ranked Novak Djokovic to finish the year as No. 1. Earlier Djokovic advanced without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out with an adductor injury. The top-ranked Djokovic next faces Taylor Fritz. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in an intense contest lasting 2 hours, 45 minutes and where Dimitrov saved two match points.