NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise. ESPN says it talked to current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. An NBA spokesman says the allegations are “extremely serious” and that the league has asked the Wachtell Lipton law firm to “commence a comprehensive investigation.” Sarver said he would “entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation.”