NHLPA board approves review of Kyle Beach’s 2010 allegations

TORONTO (AP) — The executive board of the NHL Players’ Association has voted to approve an independent investigation into the union’s handling of sexual assault allegations by Kyle Beach in 2010. Executive director Don Fehr recommended on a call earlier this week bringing in outside counsel to review what happened more than a decade ago when the PA learned of Beach’s allegations. An investigation commissioned by the Chicago Blackhawks found that Fehr was sent an email about Beach. Players have expressed concern about the union not looking into the matter even though Beach was not technically a dues-paying member.