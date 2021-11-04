No. 1 Georgia puts unbeaten record on line against Missouri

By The Associated Press

Top-ranked Georgia will put its perfect 8-0 overall record on the line when it faces Missouri in a Southeastern Conference game. The Bulldogs are 6-0 in SEC games and are favored by 39 1//2 points against the Tigers. Missouri, coming off a win over Vanderbilt, will look for its second consecutive conference win. Missouri running back Tyler Badie, who leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation in rushing, will be tested by Georgia’s tough defense. The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense and rank second against the run. Missouri is last in the nation against the run.