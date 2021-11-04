No. 7 Oregon renews heated rivalry traveling to Washington

By The Associated Press

No. 7 Oregon looks to remain in control of the Pac-12 North when it faces one of its most heated rivals. The Ducks have won three straight since its lone loss at Stanford and received a boost this week when they were ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Washington can salvage what’s been an underachieving season if it can knock off the Ducks. Washington has won two straight but continues to have offensive issues. The Ducks have won six of the past seven games played in Seattle.