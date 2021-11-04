Packers prepare for Chiefs amid Rodgers, COVID-19 questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers added a backup quarterback Thursday with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and questions swirling over how the team handled the NFL’s COVID protocols. With Rodgers out at least Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers signed veteran Blake Bortles to the practice squad. Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick, will make his first NFL start. and Bortles will be added to the game-day roster to serve as the backup. While the Packers are focused on extending their winning streak to eight games, the larger issue revolves around how the team and Rodgers handled the league’s COVID protocols.