Penguins coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for his team’s game against Philadelphia after testing positive for COVID-19. The team made the announcement a few hours before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will fill in for Sullivan. Reirden says Sullivan is symptomatic. The Penguins have been grappling with the coronavirus since training camp opened. Eight players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol since mid-September, including captain Sidney Crosby, whom the Penguins say tested positive and is symptomatic.