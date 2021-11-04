Police out to stop violence after Union Berlin vs. Feyenoord

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are on alert for fan violence after Union Berlin and Dutch team Feyenoord’s game in the Europa Conference League. Police made at least 74 arrests in the run up to the match for offenses including rioting and other disturbances. They are maintaining a highly visible presence in and around the stadium to keep rival fans apart. Police spokesman Martin Dams says police also stopped rival fans from coming together for pre-planned fights. There was trouble at the teams’ previous match.