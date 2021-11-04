Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — ESPN has published a report that says Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team’s owner. ESPN says it talked to current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. Suns chief marketing and communications officer Dean Stoyer says the team will respond to the report later Thursday. The Suns had previously issued a preemptive statement on Oct. 22 calling any forthcoming allegations “completely baseless claims.”