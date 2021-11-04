Schwarber, Pederson decline options, become free agents

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contracts. Pederson agreed with the Cubs in February to a $7 million, one-year contract that included a $4.5 million salary and a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout. He was traded to Atlanta in July and helped the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington in January.