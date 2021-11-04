Switzerland beats Czechs to set up semis against Australia

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland has won the decisive doubles to clinch the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic. Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic teamed up with Jil Teichmann to cruise past Lucie Hradecka and Tokyo doubles champion Karolina Siniakova 6-3, 6-3 after the two nations split the singles matches. The Swiss will play Australia in the next round. The Aussies earned a spot in the semifinals by winning both singles matches against Belarus.