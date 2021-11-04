Tottenham earns chaotic 3-2 in ECL win in Conte’s debut

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte’s first game in charge of Tottenham had five first-half goals, three red cards and a glimpse of the challenge he faces at the London club. Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte’s debut. The Italian was appointed Spurs’ new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday. Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho also avoided another embarrassment as Roma scored a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at home against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt — which had routed the Italian club 6-1 at home in the previous round.