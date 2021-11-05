Attorney requests suspension of Georgia’s Anderson be lifted

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson’s attorney says he has asked for Anderson’s suspension to be lifted. Anderson is under investigation by Athens police for an alleged rape. Attorney Steve Sadow says Anderson should not be suspended because he hasn’t been charged with a crime. He says he submitted the request to Georgia senior deputy director of athletics Darrice Griffin. Sadow says a “mere allegation of sexual misconduct” should not warrant a suspension. Anderson is a senior who leads the Bulldogs’ top-ranked defense with five sacks. Unless the athletic department intervenes, he would not play for No. 1 Georgia against Missouri on Saturday.