Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:45 PM

C-USA adding Liberty, Jacksonville St, Sam Houston St, NMSU

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Conference USA will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. The league is trying to replenish its ranks after having nine schools announce plans to leave. C-USA says the new members will join in July 2023. Conference USA might not be done, either. Mid-American Conference officials were expected to discuss possible expansion and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State are potential options.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content