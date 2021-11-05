C-USA adding Liberty, Jacksonville St, Sam Houston St, NMSU
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Conference USA will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. The league is trying to replenish its ranks after having nine schools announce plans to leave. C-USA says the new members will join in July 2023. Conference USA might not be done, either. Mid-American Conference officials were expected to discuss possible expansion and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State are potential options.