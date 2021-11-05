Chargers’ Herbert taking recent rough stretch in stride

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert isn’t in the complete throes of a sophomore slump but the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is struggling after a strong start to the season. Herbert led the Chargers to wins in four of their first five games as well as to the lead in the AFC West. But the Bolts have dropped two straight going into Sunday’s game at Philadelphia and are one game behind the Las Vegas Raiders.