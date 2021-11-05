Conte cites ‘big challenge’ ahead as Tottenham manager

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte wants time to implement his vision as Tottenham’s new manager, acknowledging it will be a “big challenge” to right the slumping Premier League club. The Italian became Tottenham’s third manager in seven months when he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo this week with a contract through the end of the 2022-23 season with an option to extend. Conte led Chelsea to the league title in 2016-17. He says, “This is a challenge, a big, big challenge. On the pitch, we have to change many many things.” Mid-table Tottenham plays at Everton on Sunday. They’ve scored just nine goals in 10 games. Harry Kane has netted just once in league play.