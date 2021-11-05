Cooper draws on tips from Miller as he steps in for Miller

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie linebacker Jonathon Cooper was shocked to learn of the Von Miller trade. Now comes the difficult part for the Denver Broncos rookie linebacker as he steps in for the team’s all-time sacks leader. He will draw on tips from Miller, who’s now with the Los Angeles Rams. Cooper has played in eight games so far this season and is searching for his first NFL sack. He did have three QB hits at Cleveland.